Kenan Thompson To Serve As Guest Judge On ‘America’s Got Talent’ As Simon Cowell Continues To Recuperate

Kenan Thompson is the latest member of the NBC family to fill in for Simon Cowell on his NBC competition series America’s Got Talent.

The SNL star will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday’s live telecasts of the Terry Crews-hosted AGT, alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Cowell will skip this season’s opening live shows as he is recovering from a complex back surgery following an electric bike accident over the weekend.

In addition to his work on SNL, which he joined in 2003, and comedy competition series Bring The Funny, he stars in upcoming NBC comedy Kenan alongside Don Johnson and Chris Redd.

Last week, Kelly Clarkson filled in for Cowell on the show, which airs Tuesday from 8-10 pm and Wednesday from 8-9 pm.

America’s Got Talent ranks as this summer’s number one series on the big four networks in every key measure – adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers – as well as with kids 2-11 and teens 12-17. It remains the summer’s top alternative series in total viewers for a 15th consecutive season and has led NBC to 18-49 wins among the big four on every Tuesday night so far this summer.

The current season of AGT is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers overall in Live+7 Nielsens, and its May 26 season premiere has increased to a 3.2 in 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers.