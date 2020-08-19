Click to Skip Ad
Ken Jeong Drops Out Of 'The Masked Singer' UK Amid Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Ken Jeong has dropped out of the UK version of The Masked Singer due to coronavirus travel restrictions, meaning ITV has added BAFTA-winning British comedian Mo Gilligan to the lineup.

As revealed by Deadline on Monday, Season 2 of The Masked Singer will go into production for ITV next month, with producer Bandicoot TV recording the show in front of a live studio audience.

Jeong, who also works on the Fox version of the Korean format, said he was sad not to be joining fellow panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. He could still make a small cameo, however.

He said: “I had so much fun on season 1 of The Masked Singer UK, I told the team nothing short of a global pandemic would stop me from coming back for Season 2!

“I am gutted because I truly love working with Joel, Rita, Davina, Jonathan and everyone at Bandicoot and ITV. I hope when things start to normalize I can return and offer my expertise on all things British, like the Australian Open. Please take care, be safe, and as the title of the show suggests, wear a mask.”

Gilligan added: “It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation.”

The show is recorded at Bovingdon Studios, north of London. Executive producers are Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton and Claire Horton.

