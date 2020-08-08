Kelly Rowland Condemns Cancel Culture In Instagram Post: “Stop Tryin’ To Be God”

Click to Skip Ad
Singer-actress Kelly Rowland has spoken out against so-called “cancel culture” on Instagram, urging her followers to “stop tryin’ to be God.”

The Grammy-winning singer, part of Destiny’s Child and with her own solo career, gave thanks that she was never targeted.

“In this ‘cancel culture’ we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me,” Rowland wrote. “And I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times! Let us TRY to remember NOT to judge others. We HONESTLY don’t have the space nor authority too!” Rowland wrote. “Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it! #STOPTRYINTOBEGOD.”

The Destiny’s Child alum posed a question in the caption of the post, asking her 10.3 million Instagram followers, “So what light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comments below.”

 

