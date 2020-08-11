Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Producing ‘Mexican Gothic’ Drama Series Based On Book In The Works At Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has put in development Mexican Gothic, a drama series based on Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s bestselling horror thriller novel, from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions and ABC Signature where the company has had a deal. Milojo acquired the rights to develop the fiction fantasy book for television in a competitive situation.

Del Rey

Published by Del Rey in June, Mexican Gothic follows Noemí Taboada, a young socialite who travels to the Mexican countryside and the mountains of Hidalgo in hopes of rescuing her cousin, who has recently married into a reclusive mining family, after receiving a frantic letter in the mail. Noemí seeks to unveil the family’s violent and menacing secrets, but her confidence is quickly threatened and there may be no escaping the walls of her strange, new home.

A week ago, Ripa recommended the book to her Instagram followers, calling it “Sublime horror for your summer reading. So good i bought the hard copy and the download to read in the dark.”

Moreno-Garcia will executive produce with Milojo’s Ripa, Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini. Michael Halpern is Director of Development for Milojo.

“We feel like we hit the literary jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia’s gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu,” Ripa said.

Born in Mexico and now residing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Moreno-Garcia is the best-selling author of Gods of Jade and Shadow, Certain Dark Things, Untamed Shore, and other works. Additionally, Moreno-Garcia has edited several anthologies, including the World Fantasy Award-winning, She Walks in Shadows.

“I am excited to see the novel come to life and to meet the talented, diverse crew and cast members that will take us on this journey,” Moreno-Garcia said.

CAA reps Moreno-Garcia and repped the TV sale of Mexican Gothic on behalf of Eddie Schneider of JABberwocky Literary Agency. Milojo is repped by CAA and attorney Jake Levy.