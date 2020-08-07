Keke Palmer Joins Cast Of Disney+ Series ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’

Keke Palmer is to join the cast of Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, which is currently in production.

Palmer will play the role of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.

Yesterday, the cast and executive producers of the popular animated series of almost two decades ago took part in a virtual reunion during the NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival. Hustlers and Scream Queens star Palmer moderated and announced that she would be joining the cast.

The panel featured Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar.

Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, the new series will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!), as well as her loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.