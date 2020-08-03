Keke Palmer Says She “Expected” Her ‘Good Morning America’ Show Would Be Canceled

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, the third hour of ABC’s Good Morning America, has been sidelined since mid-March and replaced with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. There has been speculation that the segment has been canceled permanently and now co-host Keke Palmer has confirmed it won’t be returning.

Palmer talked about why she was not surprised that it had ended in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night.

“Here’s the thing, when the pandemic hit, that’s what became all on our minds, was the pandemic, corona — understanding COVID. So I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much later, because our show was really about an audience.”

ABC replaced the segment in March with “Pandemic: What You Need to Know,” a new health-focused series hosted by ABC News anchor Amy Robach, as networks were forced to make major changes due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment,” Palmer said of Strahan, Sara and Keke while speaking with Cohen via video chat. “It’s really fun conversations and lighthearted. … It’s a different time now, so some of the conversation has changed, and I think that kind of pushed SSK out. So I expected it.”

Palmer joined the segment as the third co-host in August 2019 after appearing multiple times on the show, including during Haines’ maternity leave.

The third hour started out as GMA Day, a replacement in 2018 for The Chew after that food-accented show left the airwaves due to the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against co-host Mario Batali.

There has been no official cancellation by ABC or GMA. GMA did not immediately respond to a request from Deadline for comment on Palmer’s remarks.

You can watch the entire Watch What Happens Live interview below.