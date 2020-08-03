Broadway-Likely Playwright Keenan Scott II Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE Playwright Keenan Scott II, whose play Thoughts of a Colored Man is a likely contender for a post-shutdown Broadway staging, has signed with A3 Artists Agency in all areas.

Scott, a native New Yorker born and raised in Pomonok Housing Projects in Flushing, Queens, was among a group of prominent and/or promising Black playwrights featured in a recent New York Times article titled “Black Plays Are Knocking on Broadway’s Door. Will It Open?”

‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’, Baltimore Center Stage Michael Davis

Scott’s Thoughts of a Colored Man, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, was workshopped and developed at The Arena Stage and New York Theatre Workshop for private readings. The play made its world premiere at Syracuse Stage before transferring to Baltimore Center Stage last October.

The play follows seven Black men through a day in the Brooklyn neighborhood Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Scott previous works have been produced at Howard University, Gala Hispanic Theatre, National Black Theater and the NYC Fringe Festival. He was recently commissioned by Baltimore Center Stage for “Play At Home,” a new 10-minute play series.

Keenan is also an actor, director and producer of original work.