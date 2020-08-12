Kanye West, Seeking To Get On State Ballots In Presidential Bid, Recently Met With Jared Kushner

Kanye West met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner last weekend, The New York Times reported, and it raises further questions of whether West’s efforts to get on state ballots is meant to be a spoiler in the presidential race.

West seemingly confirmed the meeting in a tweet on Tuesday, when he wrote, “I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics.”

The Times reported that West did not provide any further details about the meeting, which took place in Telluride, CO.

West has so far qualified to appear on ballots in Colorado, Vermont and Oklahoma, but he has missed filing deadlines in other states and was rejected in Illinois due to invalid signatures. He is trying to get on the ballot in other states, including Ohio, but is facing legal challenges to signatures submitted in Wisconsin.

Last week, in an interview with Forbes, West did not deny that he may be in the race as a spoiler, with no shot at getting 270 electoral votes but enough to draw support away from Joe Biden in key states. There have been reports that Republican operatives have been assisting West in getting the required number of signature to get on the ballot in Wisconsin.

Trump has denied that he had anything to do with West getting on the ballot, but said, “I like Kanye very much.”