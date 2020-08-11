Kamala Harris Wins VP Spot As Joe Biden’s Running Mate Against Donald Trump & Mike Pence

Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden’s running mate against Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

The presumptive nominee made it official just now online:

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

After months of speculation, the former Vice President today announced that California’s junior Senator was his pick for the Democrats’ Vice-Presidential nomination. A former top tier presidential contender herself for a spell last year, Sen. Harris will have her name formally put forth at the party’s mainly virtual national convention running from August 17-20.

Whether or not she and the currently poll-topping Biden win the White House in November, Harris has already made national election history as the first African-American woman to be on the ticket for a major American political party.

It is another in a series of firsts that has seen the Oakland-born Harris win office as San Francisco’s D.A, and the Golden State’s Attorney General. With all the sharp elbows and quick tongue that a Veep candidate is supposed to bring to the ticket and the race, Harris is only the second African-American woman to serve in the Senate and the third female Senator from California.

Well supported in Hollywood over the years by the likes of CAA’s Bryan Lourd, NBCUniversal’s Jeff Shell, JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath and Shonda Rhimes, Sen. Harris has long been seen as the front runner for the VP spot since Biden promised in a March 15 debate that his running mate would be a woman. Despite some friction allegedly from former Senator and top Biden advisor Chris Dodd who questioned whether Harris would be loyal enough to the ex-VP the way he was to President Barack Obama, the Senator beat out former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Congresswoman Karen Bass and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth for the gig.

The fact is now, after weeks of opening vying for the Veep spot, nearly 55-year old Harris is now positioned to be either the 2024 or 2028 frontrunner for the Presidential nomination, depending on whether 77-year old Biden stays for one term or two if successful this year.

Granted, Biden never explicitly professed he would pick a Black woman when he pledged to run with a woman. Which is why the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were near the top of the list at one junction. A reality that clearly can’t be unknown to Biden and his inner circle, is that the choice of Harris does potentially galvanize the resurrection of the Obama coalition that was so successful in 2008 and 2012.

Directly appealing to the Democrats’ highly activist base of African-American women going into what already looks to be a highly contested election against the former Celebrity Apprentice host and his well-financed campaign, the seasoned Harris could prove an actual voter getter, unlike most VP picks. Though criticized by some of the party’s progressives as being too punishment friendly, Harris brings some hefty law and order qualifications that could appeal to Republicans from her time in the D.A.’s office and as California’s top law enforcement official from 2011 to 2017.

Though she has proven a strong surrogate for Biden during the unique campaign of coronavirus pandemic, Harris’ strident attacks on the former VP early on in the primaries seem at odds with his desire for an electoral partner who is “simpatico with me, both in terms of personality as well as substance. A look at the partisan train wreck of the political landscape reveals what a safe and strong VP choice Harris is for the very deliberate Biden. At the same time, the Irish poetry-quoting Biden also knows how close Harris was to his son Beau. The Attorney General of Delaware when Harris was California AG, the younger Biden passed away from brain cancer in 2015.

Add to that, having already endured the heat and scrutiny of a Presidential campaign in her own short-lived stint at the nomination, Harris also comes with the added benefit of not losing the Democrats a shot at control of the Senate from the GOP if she becomes VP.

Under California law, Gov. Gavin Newsom would appoint the replacement to serve the remaining two years of Harris’ first term in the chamber. The Democrat would also certainly place a Democrat in the position. The Golden State’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla, current AG Xavier Becerra and five-term Congresswoman Bass are said to be all be in the top five choices for Harris’ job if she gets promoted to the Executive branch.

With the GOP’s also primarily virtual convention starting August 24, the election is still penciled in on the calendar for Nov. 3.