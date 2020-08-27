Kamala Harris To Headline Fundraiser Hosted By Long List Of Hollywood Creatives

Kamala Harris will headline a virtual fundraiser that is being organized by a lengthy list of Hollywood politicos, including Ryan Murphy, J.J. Abrams and Lee Daniels.

Murphy and his husband David Miller are chairing the Sept. 3 event, with ticket prices starting at $10,000 per person, rising to $100,000 for co-host and $250,000 for host. The price point caps at $500,000 for those who also want to be listed as event chairs. The event will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of Joe Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our friend Senator Kamala Harris to join the Democratic ticket and be our Vice Presidential Nominee.” the invite reads. “In less than twelve weeks, we have the chance to make history and elect Joe Biden as the next President and Senator Harris as the first woman to serve as Vice President.”

Event hosts are Abrams and Katie McGrath, Trisha Cardoso, Daniels and Jahil Fisher, Dan Fogelman and Cait Thompson, Vanessa and William Getty, Chrisette and Reginald Hudlin, Donna Langley and Ramin Shamshiri, Chuck Lorre, Laura Shell and Dana and Matt Walden.

Co-hosts include Bela Bajaria and Doug Prochilo, Lauren and Jason Blum, Dayna Bochco, Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter, Julia Franz and Chris Silbermann, Sheril and Bob Freedman, Alicia Goldstein, Maria and Jeff Harleston, Candace and Steven McKeever, Sarah Min, Dawn and Mark Ostroff, Nancy and Stephen Paul, Shannon and Michael Rotenberg, Jennifer and Bert Salke, Stacy Twilley and Michael Kong and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jon Vein.