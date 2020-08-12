Kamala Harris, In Debut As Joe Biden’s Running Mate, Mixes Personal And Political: “The Case Against Donald Trump And Mike Pence Is Open And Shut”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Kamala Harris debuted as Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick by emphasizing her own biography and their shared personal connection, while taking on the traditional role of a running mate: piercing attacks on their opponents.

“Let me tell you, as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said in an appearance with Biden at a high school in Wilmington, DE.

The socially distanced nature of the event was evident not just in the lack of a crowd to cheer at various applause lines, but at the caution that the candidates and their spouses used in getting too close to each other. At the end of the event, she stood with her husband a distance apart from Biden and his wife, Jill, as photographers snapped photos of the Democratic ticket.

The need to stay apart perhaps made it more difficult for pundits and political watchers to read the chemistry between the teams, but Harris and Biden spent a great deal of their remarks emphasizing the bonds they share, particularly when it came to the vice president’s son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015. Harris was a friend of Biden’s son, who she said “inspired people to be a better version of themselves.”

“When I asked you, ‘where did you get that? Where did this come from? He’d always talk about his Dad,” Harris said, as Joe Biden stood to the side and bowed his head.

Biden said that her relationship with his son influenced his decision. “I know how much Beau respected Kamala and her work and that mattered a lot to me, to be honest with you, as I made this decision.”

He also said that he had spoken to the parents of Harris’s husband, entertainment attorney Douglas Emhoff, and said that his campaign “has always been a family affair. I have got some news for you — you are all honorary Bidens.”

Biden and Harris also emphasized the historic nature of her candidacy, as the first Black woman and Indian American to be on a national party ticket.

“This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke, especially little black and brown girls who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities, but today, today just maybe they are seeing themselves for the first time in a new way as the stuff of presidents and vice presidents,” Biden said.

Biden also noted that Wednesday was the third anniversary of the Charlottesville neo-Nazi protests, which he said was a “wake up call for all of us as a country” and a “call to action” for his campaign.

What was not lost on Harris was that her role as running mate, as is tradition, will be to deliver searing attacks on their opponents. She focused in particular on Trump and Pence’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling the administration a “failed government.”

“This virus has impacted almost every country, but there’s a reason it has hot America worse than any other advanced nation,” she said. “It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start.”

Just hours after she was announced as Biden’s pick on Tuesday, Trump blasted her as “nasty” and “disrespectful,” pointing to her manner of questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018.

At their event, Biden said, “Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman or strong women across the board?”

Biden and Harris will appear at a joint fundraising appearance later on Wednesday.