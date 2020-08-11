Kal Penn To Host Freeform Topical Comedy Series That Tackles Election Issues For Young Voters

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has ordered an election-themed series hosted and executive produced by Kal Penn.

The untitled project, from Michael Davies’ Embassy Row (Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?), is described as a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues and topics relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters.

The series was created by Penn and Romen Borsellino who also serve as executive producers with Dan Spilo as well as Michael Davie and Julia Cassidy of Embassy Row.

Penn and Borsellino met in 2007 when Penn visited Borsellino’s Roosevelt High School in Des Moines for a campaign event on behalf of Young Americans for Obama. Borsellino introduced Penn and the two developed a friendship. While Penn worked on Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012, he did a Young Americans for Obama meet and greet with ISU students, which ISU’s Borsellino helped organize

In addition to his acting career, Penn has been very involved in political and social initiates. He was a co-chairman on the Obama campaign and served as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement. He also was a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

Penn next co-stars in the CBS drama series Clarice, a sequel to Silence of the Lambs.