Update: Focus Features’ Sundance acquisition of Annapurna/Plan B’s Kajillionaire will now open on Sept. 25, a week later than anticipated in select theaters.

We also hear the Miranda July directed movie will hit PVOD around Oct. 16. Despite that, the pic’s marketing will be driven toward its theatrical release, and the movie will continue to be available to cinemas while it’s on PVOD.

During the pandemic when the big circuits were closed, Focus Features played two titles on theatrical PVOD: Jon Stewart’s political comedy Irresistible and the Nisha Ganatra directed music drama The High Note.

Here’s the pic’s trailer:

Previous May 27: Miranda July’s Sundance premiere from this year, Kajillionaire, which was originally set to open on June 19, will now go on Sept. 18 in limited release.

Focus Features bought the Annapurna/Plan B movie in early February for domestic release while big Universal will handle overseas.

Written and directed by July, Kajillionaire follows con artists Theresa and Robert, who spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a kind stranger, Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), into joining their next scheme, completely shaking up Old Dolio’s routine. Her unlikely connection with Melanie begins to challenge Old Dolio’s odd and stoic reality — and she finds herself suddenly caught between the only family she has ever known and the prospect of total freedom. Pic also stars two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins and three-time nominee Debra Winger.