Justin Townes Earle Dies: Americana Singer-Songwriter Was 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle had died. Known for his modern roots-driven Americana music, Earle was 38. No further details were given about his death.

The news of his death was confirmed on his official Instagram account. “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” said the caption that was accompanied by a photo of the musician. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

The post also included lyrics from his song “Looking for a Place to Land”: “I’ve crossed oceans/Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/Just looking for a place to land.”

Earle was born on January 4, 1982 and was named after songwriter Townes Van Zandt. His father is Grammy-winning folk-rock singer Steve Earle and mother is Carol Ann Hunter. He spoke openly about his struggle with addiction and his experiences with rehab. He eventually won that battle and had a “new found sobriety”, as his website bio states.

In 2007, he released his first EP titled Yuma and debuted his first full-length album The Good Life in 2008. He would go on to release numerous albums after including Harlem River Blues (2010), Single Mothers (2015) and Kids in the Street (2017). His latest album was The Saint of Lost Causes which was released in 2019.

During the 2009 American Honors & Awards he was honored as Emerging Act of the Year. In 2011, his song “Harlem River Blues” was honored as song of the year.

Earle is survived by his wife Jenn Marie and their 3-year-old daughter Etta St. James