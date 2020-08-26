Justin Hartley To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of ‘The Noel Diary’ Novel; Charles Shyer Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley (This Is Us) is attached to executive produce and star in The Noel Diary, a feature adaptation of Richard Paul Evans’ New York Times bestselling novel. Netflix has acquired rights to the book. Bonnie Bedelia (Die Hard, Parenthood) and Treat Williams (Everwood, Hair) will also star in the film, directed by Father of the Bride helmer Charles Shyer.

Published in 2017, the story follows bestselling author Jacob Turner who returns home on Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate. There he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel — a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.

Producers are Timothy O. Johnson of Johnson Production Group, Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack. Norman Stephens will serve as executive producer alongside Hartley.

The rights deal was brokered by Lucy Stille at Lucy Stille Literary on behalf of Laurie Liss at Sterling Lord Literistic.

Hartley will return as Kevin Pearson when the critically acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us debuts its fifth season. On the film side, he can be seen in Craig Zobel’s The Hunt, opposite Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank. Other credits include Universal’s Little, A Bad Moms Christmas, and the upcoming indie film The Exchange. Hartley is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.

Bedelia played matriarch Camille Braverman for six seasons on NBC’s Parenthood and is also known for her role in Die Hard and Die Hard 2. She’s recurred on ABC’s Designated Survivor and was the lead on Lifetime’s 2001-2005 detective drama The Division. Bedelia is a client of Innovative Artists.

Williams, perhaps best known for his role on WB Network/The CW’s Everwood, most recently was seen on CBS’ Blue Bloods and the film Drunk Parents opposite Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek. Williams is repped by APA.