Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut Will Be Four Separate One-Hour Installments On HBO Max; Trailer Drops

Today at DC Fandome, Zack Snyder confirmed what had been leaking out there: His new cut of Justice League will be available in four separate one-hour installments on HBO Max. “We’ll find a way of bundling it all together at the end,” said the filmmaker, who also promised overseas fans, who don’t have the streaming service in their country “we’ll find a way for you to see it.”

The trailer for Snyder Cut leaked online earlier today and was pulled. The trailer reveals a redesigned Steppenwolf, and a shot of Darkseid, who Snyder is restoring at the film’s main villain, which was his original intention. Snyder also promised more Cyborg and Flash in his version.

Back in May during a Vero Watch Party for his 2013 Superman movie Man of Steel, Snyder revealed that his director’s cut of Justice League, which was originally finished by Joss Whedon, was coming to HBO Max in 2021. Warner Bros. came to the decision to release the Snyder Cut after fans called for it. No definite date was given yet as to when the feature would drop in 2021. Wouldn’t it be great if Snyder gets it finished in time for Christmas?

Justice League made less than Snyder’s Batman v. Superman, $657.9M WW to BvS’ $873.6M WW, when it was released in November of 2017. The movie, which brought together Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, was expected to be the DC cinematic universe’s Avengers in commercial and fanboy potential, but it unfortunately was not. Snyder’s cut is expected to be darker.

Watch the trailer below: