Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut Gets New Teaser Ahead Of DC FanDome

Zack Snyder continued to beat the drum for his director’s cut of Justice League, his version of the Warner Bros-DC superhero mashup that will premiere on HBO Max next year. The director revealed the most footage yet on Thursday, two days before the full trailer will be shown during Warner Bros’ DC FanDome event touting its comic fare.

Snyder confirmed in May that his version of the 2017 film featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg would see the light of day via HBO Max, the newly launched WarnerMedia streaming service.

The next month, Snyder showed off the first footage – a clip of a scene featuring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman’s Diana Prince apparently uncovering Darkseid, the DC supervillain.

Here’s the new footage released today.

Snyder had to step away from filming the original Justice League due to a personal tragedy, with Joss Whedon stepping in to do reshoots and handle post. The movie was long hoped to be Warner Bros/DC’s answer to Disney/Marvel’s Avengers series, but it fell short both at the box office and generally with fans when it premiered in November 2017.

Reports seeped online that Snyder’s cut was darker and better before he left the project, and along with key cast began calling for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Snyder is expected to reveal the full trailer Saturday at 2:30 p.m. PT during the movie’s panel at DC FanDome.