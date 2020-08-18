Jussie Smollet Case Special Prosecutor Finds “Substantial Abuses Of Discretion” In State Attorney’s Handling

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb reported “substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures” in Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of Jussie Smollet’s case.

Webb, who was assigned to probe the investigation, released his findings on Smollet’s case and Foxx’s handling on Monday. He writes that Foxx and those working with her created false statements, later shared to the public regarding, Smollet’s dismissal.

In January 2019, The Empire star came under fire for supposedly staging alleged racist and homophobic attacks against himself. He was indicted on 16 felony counts in March 16, including one for allegedly filing a false police report following the January incident.

Webb’s report continues to say that Foxx and her staff demonstrated potential violations of ethics in their handling of the case. However, the prosecutor could not find anything criminal in Foxx’s handling.

Mark Geragos, Smollett’s attorney, responded to Webb’s report. He wrote that the report confirms that “there was no wrongdoing or undue influence by Jussie” or his dismissal.

Read Geragos’ full statement below:

“This so called “report” on Kim Foxx and the timing of the recharging of Jussie reveals the real political electoral motivation of Dan Webb and his cohorts. It’s a blatant attempt to take down a black, progressive, female prosecutor who does not fit within the white power structure. Jussie, a black, gay man who maintains his innocence, continues to be used as a pawn. Today’s report confirms what the defense has said all along—there was no wrongdoing or undue influence by Jussie or the defense in the dismissal of all charges against him and the second wave of charges is a blatant constitutional violation.”