‘Jurassic Park’ Trilogy Exiting Netflix After Two-Month Window

The original Jurassic Park trilogy will be exiting Netflix at the end of September, two months after the films arrived from NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

The first three films in Universal’s multibillion-dollar Jurassic Park franchise — 1993’s Jurassic Park, 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park and 2001’s Jurassic Park III — came to Netflix on August 1 following a 17-day window on Peacock that began with the launch of the NBCUniversal service.

They will now leave Netflix on September 30. It’s not yet known where the titles will land next.

Steven Spielberg directed the first two films in the Jurassic Park franchise. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum starred in the original movie Jurassic Park. Goldblum returned for Lost World, alongside Julianne Moore and Pete Postlethwaite. Neill returned for the Joe Johnston-helmed Jurassic Park III, opposite William H. Macy and Téa Leoni.

As previously announced, Netflix has set a global September 18 launch date for DreamWorks Animation’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and animated series from executive producers Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall and EP/showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.



Meanwhile, latest installment in the the Jurassic live-action franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, is slated for release in June 2021. It had to halt two weeks into its production earlier this year because of the coronavirus lockdown, but was the first blockbuster to return to shooting employing extensive safety protocols.

As Deadline reported Wednesday, Dominion remains on course to shoot in Malta at end of the month, but is scaling back its presence due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections on the island. Stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Neill will be among those no longer traveling to the country.