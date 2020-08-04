Netflix dropped a music video teaser from its new musical dramedy Julie and the Phantoms during its panel at the virtual TCA press tour Tuesday. The acoustic performance features the main cast playing “Edge of Great,” an original song from the show’s soundtrack. Watch it above.

Arriving on September 10, the series from Kenny Ortega (Descendants, the High School Musical franchise) stars Madison Reyes as Julie, a high schooler who lost her passion for music after her mom died the year before. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit begin to reawaken and is inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

Although the show is based on Julie e os Fantasmas, a Brazilian television series for children produced by Rede Bandeirantes in partnership with Nickelodeon Brazil, EP and choreographer Ortega said the Netflix series will not follow the original too closely. “We were given complete license to explore through the boundaries of what it was and to begin anew,” he said. “That’s what excited me. This was really a completely new exploration of the idea.”

Reyes said at TCA that providing visible role models that reflected her identity is what drove and inspired her to play the character of Julie. “I definitely push myself to follow my dream more for my family and also for my little sister,” she said. “I wanted her to have someone she could look up to that looked like her and that she could have a connection with, whether it be my ethnicity or curly hair. It was about making sure that my sister had somebody that she could look up to. I wanted to be that role model for her. That was what motivated me to follow my dreams.”

Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson and Savannah Lee May round out the cast.

Some episodes of the single-camera series are directed by Emmy winner Ortega, who helmed the High School Musical and Descendants films and Michael Jackson: This Is It. The series hails from the multiyear Netflix deal he inked in 2019.

Dan Cross and David Hoge (The Thundermans) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment.