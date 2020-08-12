Oscar-Nominated ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Jonathan Pryce Cast As Prince Philip In ‘The Crown’

The Crown has found its new Prince Philip in the shape of Oscar-nominated Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce.

The Game Of Thrones star will join the Netflix drama for Season 5 and 6, starring opposite Imelda Staunton, who has previously been named as the next Queen Elizabeth II. The other confirmed star for The Crown’s final two seasons is Lesley Manville, who will feature as Princess Margaret.

Pryce will succeed Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith, who have played the Duke of Edinburgh in the first four seasons of the Left Bank Pictures franchise. Season 4 is set to premiere later this year.

Pryce was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for his work in The Two Popes. His performance as Pope Francis opposite Anthony Hopkins also garnered him a Golden Globe nod.

He played the High Sparrow in Game Of Thrones, while other notable roles include leading Terry Gilliam’s dystopian drama Brazil and featuring as a Bond bad guy in Tomorrow Never Dies.

