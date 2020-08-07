Jonas Cuarón To Direct Untitled Chupacabra Film For Netflix; Chris Columbus Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Jonas Cuarón has been tapped to direct an untitled feature film for Netflix with Chris Columbus’ 26th Street Pictures producing. He is also penning the most recent draft of the script based on the original script by Marcus Rinehart, Sean Kennedy Moore and Joe Barnathan.

The film follows a teenager, who while visiting his family in Mexico, gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Columbus is joined by his 26th Street Pictures partners Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe as producers. Brendan Bellomo is exec producing.

Cuarón caught his big break when he helped co-write Gravity with his father, Alfonso. When that film become a massive hit, it open the doors for Jonas to try his hand at directing as well. His directing debut was the STX thriller Desert starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

26th Street signed a first-look deal in 2018 with Netflix and is currently in post-production on The Christmas Chronicles 2, which Columbus is also directing, and will be released on Netflix later this year.

Cuarón is repped by UTA.