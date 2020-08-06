‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed By Lionsgate; Sequel Will Be Shot Back To Back With Fourth Installment

Keanu Reeves is back in the back-to-back sequels game with John Wick 4 and 5 aiming to film consecutively next year.

On today’s Lionsgate earnings call, the studio’s CEO John Feltheimer said, “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

The sequel, John Wick 4, is currently scheduled for May 27, Memorial Day weekend.

John Wick has become such a big action franchise for Lionsgate, not just in its global franchise B.O. through three movies of $584.2M, but there’s a Starz John Wick TV series The Continental which is looking to premiere sometime following the fourth movie.

Currently, Reeves is shooting Matrix 4 for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow in Berlin, Germany. Reeves shot Matrix: Reloaded and Matrix: Revolutions (parts 2 and 3 of that franchise) back to back from March 2001 to August 2002.