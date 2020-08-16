Joe Biden And Wife Jill Offer Condolences To President Trump On Brother’s Death

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have publicly sent condolences to President Donald Trump after the death late Saturday of his brother

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all,” Biden posted on Twitter.

Biden running mate Kamala Harris offered condolences as well on Sunday.