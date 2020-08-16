Joe Biden And Wife Jill Offer Condolences To President Trump On Brother’s Death

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have publicly sent condolences to President Donald Trump after the death late Saturday of his brother
“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all,” Biden posted on Twitter.
Biden running mate Kamala Harris offered condolences as well on Sunday.
Robert Trump, 71 was Trump’s younger brother and a top executive at the Trump Organization. President Trump visited his brother in the hospital on Friday.
The White House issued a statement from President Trump.
“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the statement said. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
Biden’s post alluded to te deaths of his first wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, in a car crash in 1972. His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in May 2015.