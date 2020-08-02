Joe Biden VP Candidate Karen Bass Walks Back Praise For Castro, Scientology

Joe Biden VP candidate Rep. Karen Bass did some damage control today with Fox News Sunday, taking back her past praise of Cuban Communist dictator Fidel Castro.

Bass, a five-term congresswoman who represents Los Angeles and is the head of the Congressional Black Caucus, addressed the remarks that many see deflating her chances to be tapped as Biden’s running mate.

In 2016, Bass issued a statement after Castro’s death that said “The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba.”

She now claims she didn’t know he was despised by many, particularly the Cuban refugees whose key influence in the swing state of Florida’s politics could be crucial to any Democratic presidential hopes.

“I absolutely would have not put that statement out,” Bass said to Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.“Lesson learned, would not do that again, for sure.”

Bass has also addressed the video emerged of her praising the Church of Scientologyand its founder, L. Ron Hubbard.

In a statement released on Saturday, Bass claimed she didn’t know about the allegations of abuse in the church, saying that her remarks were intended as “respect for one another’s views.”

“Since then, published first-hand accounts in books, interviews and documentaries have exposed this group. Everyone is now aware of the allegations against Scientology.”