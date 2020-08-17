Tom Hanks, James Taylor And Other Hollywood Figures Headline Joe Biden Fundraisers During Convention Week

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff, right, social distance with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden.

Much of the attention during this week’s virtual Democratic National Convention will be focused on primetime speeches and the moment when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accept their party nomination.

But Biden’s campaign has lined up a series of fundraisers throughout the week, hoping to draw on the attention and the loss of a traditional convention, which is usually a prime opportunity to gather and woo party donors.

Biden on Monday was holding a virtual fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and his campaign is planning a series of events throughout this week.

On Tuesday, Biden and Tom Hanks are scheduled to appear at an afternoon event, according to an invite sent to supporters, as part of what is described as “Grassroots Fest,” or fundraisers geared to low-dollar donors. Also in the lineup is an event on Thursday featuring James Taylor and Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff. On Friday, Biden, Jill Biden, Harris and Emhoff are scheduled for another event. Proceeds go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Also planned for Tuesday evening, just before the convention proceedings begin, is a “virtual conversation” on “screenwriting the White House.” It will feature Eli Attie, writer for The West Wing; Etan Cohen, co-writer for Idiocracy; and David Mandel, the show runner for Veep. Jen Psaki, former White House communications director, will moderate. Tickets for the event start at $250, and proceeds also go to the Biden Victory Fund.

Also in the works is a Women for Biden event that will feature Harris, but a date and time has not been set.