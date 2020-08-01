Joe Biden May Delay VP Running Mate Decision For Another Week

Joe Biden’s choice of running mate has been the subject of massive speculation over the last week. But even though the presumptive Democratic nominee said he would announce his vice presidential pick in the first week of August, it now appears we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Reports indicate Biden is not expected to tap a VP nominee until around Aug. 10. That’s just one week before the Democratic convention.

The pick is more important than ever, as Biden, age 77, would be the oldest person ever elected president. That makes the VP likely to take over at some point and lead the Democratic party in the 2024 election.

On the alleged short list are Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Karen Bass (both from California), and former National Security adviser Susan Rice, according to reports.