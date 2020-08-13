Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Call For Mask Mandates Nationwide To Prevent Coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speak at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington.

Joe Biden and his new running mate Kamala Harris are calling for mask mandates across the country, arguing that state requirements will help save lives.

At an event in Wilmington, DE, Biden said that “every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum.” He called on state governors to mandate wearing masks, pointing to estimates that it will save 40,000 lives.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the mask and the type of mask you wear increases exponentially the prospect that you, if you are a carrier and don’t even know it, that you will not infect anyone when you cough, sing, sneeze, shout,” he said.

He and Harris got a briefing from public health experts on the coronavirus.

“It is not about your rights, it’s about your responsibilities,” Biden said. He then put on his mask before calling on Harris to make remarks to reporters.

“That is what real leadership looks like,” Harris said.

President Donald Trump has advised people to wear masks, but not as a mandate. In fact, he previously told a reporter that he was being “politically correct” for declining to take off his mask to ask a question at a White House news conference.

Also on Thursday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control, Robert Redfield, warned that the country could be facing “the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we’ve ever had” if a serious of protection measures are not followed, including wearing of a mask, according to CNN.