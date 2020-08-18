Jeffrey Katzenberg, George Clooney & Byron Allen Among L.A. Hosts Of Post-Convention Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Fundraiser

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff, right, social distance with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden.

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off of accepting the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their spouses are set for a fundraiser on Friday, with hosts including Jeffrey Katzenberg, George Clooney and Byron Allen.

The afternoon event will be virtual, but it features an L.A.-centric group of hosts. In addition to Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn, Clooney and Allen and his wife Jennifer Lucas, other hosts include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and philanthropists Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Tickets for the event will start at $100,000 per person, rising to levels of $250,000, $500,000 and $730,600. The event is being organized by Jennifer Gonring, Jennifer Lin and Andy Spahn.

The Katzenbergs hosted Biden for an event in June, which raised nearly $6 million. Last month, Clooney and former President Barack Obama headlined a fundraiser for the Biden campaign.

The Bidens, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are scheduled to also do a smaller-dollar grassroots event. The Biden campaign has lined up a series of fundraisers throughout this week, including an event on Tuesday featuring Biden and Tom Hanks.

“Every election comes along, and you can always make the argument, ‘This is the most important election of our lives.’ This is the most important election in the history of America,” Hanks said at the event.