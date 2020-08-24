Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Interview Hits ABC High Mark; ‘Big Brother’ Steady

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave their first joint interview on ABC’s The Ticket: The First Interview, which delivered a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.13 million viewers Sunday night. The ABC News special featured David Muir and Robin Roberts interviewing the Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate was ABC’s most-watched program in eight weeks in total viewers.

The special was the second most-watched show of the night behind 60 Minutes (0.5, 7.12M) on CBS, which included previous broadcast segments. Along with reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Press Your Luck and Match Game, it helped ABC to take the top spot overall Sunday, scoring a 0.6 average in the demo.

CBS’ Big Brother held steady with last week’s numbers, winning the night again in the demo with a 1.0 and netting 4.18 million viewers. 60 Minutes (0.5, 7.12M) followed and ticked down in the demo. The network also served reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

The second round of the NHL playoffs (0.5, 1.81M) saw Boston Bruins defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning on NBC. The telecast was up in the demo from last week’s game, but like all live events, the numbers will likely be adjusted. NBC also aired a repeat of Cannonball.

The CW’s Fridge Wars (0.1, 379,000) was on par with last week and was followed by a rerun of Supernatural.

Fox continued its summer of Sunday reruns with Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.