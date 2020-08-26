Joe Biden Condemns “Needless Violence” In Aftermath Of Jacob Blake Shooting

Joe Biden condemned what he called “needless violence” in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI, while the Democratic presidential nominee said that he spoke to the victim’s family on Wednesday.

In a 90-second video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Biden said that he spoke to Blake’s family and told them that “Justice must and will be done.”

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

“Once again, a Black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police in broad daylight with the whole world watching,” said Biden, referring to video that has emerged of the shooting.

Republicans have tried to tie Biden to violence that has broken out at protests across the country. As Kenosha experienced another wave of unrest on Tuesday evening, some of Biden’s supporters said that he would have to address the distinction between peaceful demonstrations and violence.

Biden said that protests over police brutality were “a right and absolutely necessary,” but “burning down communities is not protest. It’s needless violence, violence that endanger lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.”

Two protesters were shot and killed late on Tuesday and a third was injured. Police said on Wednesday said that they had arrested Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, and he faces a first degree intentional homicide charge. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Rittenhouse considered himself part of a militia to protect life and property.

The NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court in protest of Blake’s shooting.