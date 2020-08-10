American Federation Of Musicians Endorses Joe Biden For President

The American Federation of Musicians has endorsed Joe Biden for president, making it the second entertainment industry union to throw its support to the former vice president. IATSE endorsed Biden for president in May. The AFM said its endorsement, reached by a unanimous vote of its International Executive board, is based on Biden’s “unswerving commitment to the hard-fought principles and ideals of organized labor.”

“For musicians who are concerned about providing for themselves and their families, protecting their rights at work, being able to perform their job without undue political influence, and ensuring the security of their pay, benefits, and retirement, Joe Biden is the clear choice,” said AFM international president Ray Hair. “The Federation joins with all Americans who want to see a nation that is united, that promotes inclusion and a vision for the future, and that honors and respects all of its citizens. And for these reasons, AFM is proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”

The AFM, which represents 80,000 professional instrumental musicians playing in orchestras, bands, clubs, and theater, said in a statement that it is “proud to stand with Joe Biden now as he seeks to unify and grow our country through responsible leadership.”