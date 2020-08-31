Joe Biden: “Donald Trump Failed To Protect America, So Now He’s Trying To Scare America”

Joe Biden tried to turn the tables on Donald Trump’s attacks, emphasizing that the unrest and violence in cities like Kenosha, WI, and Portland are taking place under the president’s watch.

“He’s supposed to be protecting this country, but instead he has been rooting for chaos and violence,” Biden said in a speech on Monday from Pittsburgh, as he signaled that he would be traveling more often to swing states as the fall campaign nears.

“The simple truth is Donald Trump failed to protect America, so now he is trying to scare America.”

Biden again condemned the violence that has taken place amid protests, as Trump and his allies have tried to blame the unrest on the failure of the “Democrat”-run cities.

But Biden said that the responsibility lies with Trump. “These are images of Donald Trump’s America today,” Biden said. “He is president, whether he knows it or not.”

He also shifted to Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that more cops have died from the virus “than have been killed on patrol.

“Nearly one in six small businesses in this country are closed. Do you really feel safer under Trump?” Biden said.

Trump is planning to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, but there are currently no plans to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. He was shot seven times by a police officer, an incident that triggered nights of unrest in the city.

“The current president wants you to live in fear. He advertises himself as a figure of order,” Biden said.

“He isn’t. He is not part of the solution. He is part of the problem. The biggest part.” He said that he has a long experience working with police.

“I know most cops are good and decent people,” he said. “I know the risk they take every day with their lives. And I am confident I can bring the police to the table.”

Over the weekend, Trump has tweeted support for supporters who travelled to Portland to counter protesters as “GREAT PATRIOTS!” On man was shot and killed on Saturday, and he is believed to be a member of a group that supports the president.

Trump continued to claim that Biden was sympathizing with the radical left, writing on Twitter, “he’s blaming the Police far more than he’s blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports!”

In his speech, Biden said, “You know me. You know my heart. You know my family story. Ask yourself” Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters, really?”