What To Expect On The Final Night Of The Democratic Convention: Joe Biden’s Big Moment, And Donald Trump’s Counterprogramming

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on Tuesday.

Joe Biden delivers the most important speech of his political career tonight on the finale of the Democratic Convention, but he’ll also have a bit of counter-programming by President Donald Trump.

In the hour before Biden delivers his acceptance speech, Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News’ Hannity, several hours after the president trekked to Biden’s childhood hometown of Scranton, PA to give a speech.

The highlight of the Democratic Convention, to start at 9 PM ET, will be Biden’s acceptance speech, and the campaign has given a hint of its tone with the theme of the evening, America’s Promise.

Also scheduled to give remarks are Biden’s children, Ashley and Hunter. The latter has been a low-key presence during the campaign, but was a target of Republicans during the Democrats’ impeachment hearings.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of Veep, will serve as moderator of the evening, and performances are planned by The Chicks, and John Legend and Common.

The rundown:

“This Time Next Year”: This is described as a “collection of everyday Americans and prominent leaders share where they want to be this time next year—when Joe Biden is president.”

Remarks: Andrew Yang

Introduction: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Pledge of Allegiance: Cedric Richmond, Jr., congressman, Louisiana

National Anthem: The Chicks

Invocation: Sister Simone Campbell

Remarks: Chris Coons, senator, Delaware

Remarks: Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor, Atlanta

“A Tribute to John Lewis”: A video directed by Dawn Porter

Performance: John Legend and Common

Remarks: Jon Meacham, historian

Remarks: Deb Halaand, congresswoman, New Mexico

Remarks: Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State, and Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state

“You Built America”: Joe Biden speaks to union workers on the economy.

Remarks: Dr. Vivek Murphy, former surgeon general of the United States

Remarks: Tammy Baldwin, senator, Wisconsin

“The Biden Plan: Military Families”

Remarks: Tammy Duckworth, senator, Illinois

“A Tribute to Beau Biden”: A video on the life and career of Beau Biden

Remarks: Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend

“United We Stand”: A video featuring other 2020 candidates who ran against Biden in the primary, including Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

Remarks: Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York

“The Biden Grandchildren”: Video on Biden’s bonds with his family

Remarks: Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden

“Biden Introduction”: Video on the life and career of the Democratic nominee.

Remarks: Joe Biden