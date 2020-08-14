Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and ‘RIverdale’s Charles Melton To Star In Netflix Romantic Comedy ‘Love Hard’

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Charles Melton are set to star in the Netflix rom-com Love Hard, which Netflix preemptively acquired last August. The spec was written by Danny Mackey and literary agent-turned screenwriter Rebecca Ewing. The film will be produced by McG and Mary Viola through their Wonderland banner.

Hernán Jiménez, who directed About Us and Elsewhere, will direct. The spec is described as When Harry Met Sally meets Roxanne, and follows an LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to discover that she’s been catfished. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, and the guy who duped her offers to set them up IF she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays.

Steven Bello will exec producer.

The former Vampire Diaries star Dobrev was most recently seen in Lucky Day and Run This Town. She recently wrapped production on Sick Girl.

The breakout star of the HBO comedy Silicon Valley, Yang had a busy 2020 so far with Like A Boss and the Fantasy Island movie at Sony. He already has strong ties with Netflix after co-starring with Steve Carrell in the comedy series Space Force.

Melton can still be seen on the hit CW show Riverdale as Reggie, which is going into its fifth season. On the film side he was most recently in the latest installment in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys 4 Life.

Dobrev is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobsen. Yang is repiped by WME, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Melton is repped by Untitled, CAA and Gang Tyre Ramer and Brown.