Jessica Swale To Pen Universal’s ‘Swan Lake’ Film Starring Felicity Jones

Michael Warley

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Swale has been tapped to rewrite the script for Universal Pictures’ Swan Lake, based on the ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. An earlier version of the script was written by Kristina Lauren Anderson.

Felicity Jones is attached to star. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films will produce. Mandeville’s Alex Young will executive produce.

Senior Executive VP of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Swale recently made her directorial debut on the World War II drama Summerland, which she also wrote. That film was released by IFC Films and Lionsgate on July 31 to great acclaim. She is currently working on an untitled screenplay for Working Title, as well as Persuasion for Fox Searchlight, Longbourn  for StudioCanal.

Swale is represented by Gersh and The Soho Agency.

