Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Tenet’ Takes $717K In Two Days Of Korea Previews As Coronavirus Surge Threatens Movie Theaters

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ex-eOne Exec Pete Micelli Reuniting With Top CAA Cohorts To Form Management Venture

Read the full story

Jessica Hynes & Rob Brydon Join Dawn French In Sky Christmas Movie About Roald Dahl & Beatrix Potter

Jessica Hynes & Rob Brydon
Jessica Hynes & Rob Brydon AP

Cast has rounded out on Roald & Beatrix, The Tail Of The Curious Mouse, a Sky original Christmas movie starring Dawn French as beloved author Beatrix Potter.

Jessica Hynes (W1A), Rob Brydon (The Trip), Alison Steadman (Gavin and Stacey), Nina Sosanya (Brave New World), Bill Bailey (In The Long Run) and Nick Mohammed have all joined the project, which begins shooting today (August 24).

Written by Abi Wilson, the film is inspired by the true story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl meets his idol Beatrix Potter. John Hannah is narrating, with music composed by Murray Gold. Hartswood Films is producing for Sky Studios. The pic will blend live action camera work, stop-frame animation and puppetry.

Roald & Beatrix will broadcast on Sky this Christmas.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad