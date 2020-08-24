Jessica Hynes & Rob Brydon Join Dawn French In Sky Christmas Movie About Roald Dahl & Beatrix Potter

Cast has rounded out on Roald & Beatrix, The Tail Of The Curious Mouse, a Sky original Christmas movie starring Dawn French as beloved author Beatrix Potter.

Jessica Hynes (W1A), Rob Brydon (The Trip), Alison Steadman (Gavin and Stacey), Nina Sosanya (Brave New World), Bill Bailey (In The Long Run) and Nick Mohammed have all joined the project, which begins shooting today (August 24).

Written by Abi Wilson, the film is inspired by the true story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl meets his idol Beatrix Potter. John Hannah is narrating, with music composed by Murray Gold. Hartswood Films is producing for Sky Studios. The pic will blend live action camera work, stop-frame animation and puppetry.

Roald & Beatrix will broadcast on Sky this Christmas.