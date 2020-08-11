Jessica Holscott Named Head Of Finance For WarnerMedia Studios & Networks Group

Jessica Holscott has been named as the new head of the finance team for WarnerMedia’s recently formed Studios and Networks Group, with responsibility for all financial activities of the group, including financial reporting, budgeting and planning for future business growth.

In her new role, which is effective immediately, Holscott will report to WarnerMedia CFO Pascal Desroches, and will work closely with Ann Sarnoff who leads Studios and Networks. Its the latest in a stream of executive appointments and departures amid a broader wave of layoffs as the AT&T division undergoes a dramatic corporate restructuring.

Holscott was most recently Executive Vice President and CFO, WarnerMedia Entertainment. Before that, she served as EVP and CFO for HBO and, prior to that, she spent over two years as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Time Warner, where she led Time Warner’s cross-company merger planning efforts with AT&T, developing a blue print for seamless integration.

Previously, Holscott served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer for Delphi. She also spent 16 years at General Electric in various roles, including Chief Financial Officer of GE Asset Management, and Chief Financial Officer for the NBC Universal TV Stations division.

WarnerMedia’s new Studios and Networks Group, aligns the company’s content-focused teams, uniting the WB Pictures Group, HBO and HBOMax, the WB Television Group, DC, kids/young adults/classics (Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, TCM, Cartoon Network Studios, WB Animation), TBS, TNT, TruTV, Wizarding World, consumer products and gaming, to work together across titles, brands and franchises.