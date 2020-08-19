Jesse Goins Dies: Miner On Discovery’s ‘Gold Rush’ Was 60

Jesse Goins, a miner who appeared on Discovery’s Gold Rush franchise, has died, the network has confirmed.

Goins was on set for Gold Rush in Colorado, when he was discovered unconscious by another crew member on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A cause of death is not yet known. He was 60.

Goins most recently appeared in the May 29 episode of Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mines. In all, he appeared in 15 episodes, serving as a gold miner and gold room operator alongside Turin. Goins also was featured in two episodes of Gold Rush after show The Dirt earlier this year.

Gold Rush has aired since 2010 on Discovery. The series, which recently wrapped its tenth season, follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run mining companies, mostly in the Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada. Spinoff Dave Turin’s Lost Minesaired its second season earlier this year.