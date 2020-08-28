Click to Skip Ad
Emmy-Winning ‘Rent: Live’ Production Designer Jason Sherwood Signs With CAA

Jason Sherwood Courtesy Jason Sherwood

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Sherwood, an Emmy Award-winning production designer for Fox’s Rent: Live in 2019 and the youngest person to design the set for the Academy Awards, has signed with CAA.

Sherwood’s set design for the 2020 Academy Awards was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special. At 30, Sherwood was the Oscar’s youngest-ever production designer.

Among Sherwood’s stage credits is his 2017 set design for the Off Broadway musical The View Upstairs, which garnered him Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award and American Theatre Wing Henry Hewes Design Award nominations.

Other recent designs include the Spice Girls World Tour, Sara Bareilles’ Amidst the Chaos tour, the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, an ongoing collaboration with singer-songwriter Sam Smith, The Chainsmokers on Saturday Night Live, Evita at New York City Center, Endlings at New York Theatre Workshop, and New York Fashion Week, among others.

Sherwood is the recipient of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology’s Rising Designer Award and is a Live Design Magazine Young Designer to Watch honoree, among other commendations. His work has been profiled in The New York Times, American Theatre Magazine, and LiveDesign Magazine.

Sherwood is managed by Eric Kranzler, Darin Friedman, and Stefan Rich at Management 360.

