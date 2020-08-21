Jason Alexander Comedy ‘Faith Based’ Lands At Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up the North American distribution rights to Faith Based, the Luke Barnett-scripted indie comedy that stars Jason Alexander, Tanner Thomason, Margaret Cho, David Koechner, Lance Reddick, as well as Barnett. Vincent Masciale directed the film which will be available in select theaters and on digital, cable, and satellite VOD platforms on October 9.

The plot focuses on two slacker friends who come to the realization that every low budget Christian movie starring 90’s TV actors makes millions of dollars. They soon set out on a mission to make “A Prayer in Space”, the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed… in space.

Christoph Sanders, Carly Craig, Richard Riehle, Marlon Young, Danielle Nicolet, YouTube star Lisa Schwartz, Chris Marquette, and Danny Woodburn round out the cast.

Barnett, Masciale, Thomason, and Tim Kerigan produced the pic, which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Giles Daoust and Catherine Dumonceaeux served as executive producers along with Matthew Emerson, Reddick, Ryan Bury, and James Andrew Felts.

Gravitas’ Nick Royak negotiated the acquisition deal with Ryan Bury of Motion Picture Exchange.

“Faith Based is the type of comedy where you get jealous that you didn’t think of it first, and then that jealously only grows as you witness that not only is the film brilliantly executed and flawless in hilarity, but it also manages to tell a story that can relate to everyone.” said Bury, “Vince, Luke and Tanner have crafted a comedy that stands up among the greats and will be watched for years to come.”

“Faith Based straddles that fine line of irreverent and tender comedy that requires firsthand experience with the themes of the story. The Lone Suspect team went out and made a film that simultaneously feels personal at its core yet broad in its dialogue about faith, family and progressive religion. You best believe in the anointing of this lovable comedy and its brilliant cast.” said Royak.