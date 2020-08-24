James McAvoy To Narrate Channel 4 Reality Show ‘The Bridge’

James McAvoy is to narrate Channel 4 Entertainment reality competition show The Bridge.

The show will see 12 strangers come together on the banks of a picturesque lake in the British countryside where they will need to work together to build a bridge in 20 days to an island 250 meters away. Each person in the winning team will get a vote for who they think is the most deserving of of the £100k prize. The winner is then left to decide whether to keep the money or share it.

Based on a format originally created by Zeppelin, a Banijay Iberia company, the five-part show is being made by Manchester-based Workerbee and filmed regionally. It is due to air later this year and was filmed following strict Covid-19 production guidelines.

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment at Channel 4 said, “This is such an exciting first reality commission for me and the Channel 4 entertainment department. The brilliant Workerbee have conjured up the entertaining twists, comedy and drama viewers associate with classic channel 4 reality, against what might be considered a traditionally more factual backdrop.”

The Bridge made its international debut in Spain in 2017 and aired for two series on Movistar+’s #0 where it is known locally as El Puente. The format also sold to France with M6.