New Republic Pictures Inks First-Look Deal With Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories

New Republic Pictures has signed Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories to a first-look feature film production deal. It’s the second first look New Republic has made in recent weeks, following two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and her Dirty Films company.

Gyllenhaal and New Republic founder Brian Oliver previously worked together on Universal’s Everest, while New Republic president Bradley Fischer collaborated with the Oscar-nominated actor on Paramount’s Zodiac.

“Brian and I have both gotten to know Jake over the years as a powerhouse actor as well as a passionate storyteller with a sharp eye for cinematic voices that can resonate with audiences everywhere,” said Fischer. Added Oliver: “When we spoke to him and Riva about their plans for Nine Stories, it was instantly clear that we shared more than just the same taste in material but also a belief in taking big swings with visionary talent.”

“Riva and I are thrilled to be in business with New Republic. Having worked with both Brad and Brian before, I’ve seen their deep respect for the craft of filmmaking first hand, and have long admired their keen and thoughtful business sense. They’re a rare breed of producer and we couldn’t be more excited to have them as partners as we begin this new chapter for Nine Stories together,” added Gyllenhaal.

Nine Stories is preparing for the release of Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time which will stream on Netflix beginning September 16 and will premiere Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Good Joe Bell starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. The production company recently produced the IFC Midnight movie Relic, which made its premiere at Sundance. The film, which is one of a few fresh new titles during the pandemic for exhibitors, has grossed over $1 million from its play at drive-ins. Nine Stories recently sold the film pitch Snowblind with Gustav Möller directing and Patrick Ness scripting in a six-way bidding war to Apple Studios. The thriller is about a family in the witness protection program in Alaska. Nine Stories also separately made a deal at Netflix for the Ubisoft video game adaptation The Division, a potential global franchise that will star Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain. Gyllenhaal and Marker also are producing a film adaptation of the multiple Tony Award-winning stage musical Fun Home at Amazon with Sam Gold, Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori.

New Republic’s co-production of Amblin/Universal’s 1917 won three Oscars out of its 10 nominations this year, as well as Golden Globe wins for best drama and best director in Sam Mendes. The pic was one of 2020’s bright spots at the box office before the pandemic, grossing $159.2M domestic and $375M worldwide. New Republic’s co-production of Rocketman, which made its world premiere at Cannes last year, went on to gross $195.1M globally and won an Oscar for Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s original song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” as well as two Golden Globe wins for song as well as Best Actor Comedy/Musical for Taron Egerton.

Carlos Goodman of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher negotiated the deal on behalf of Nine Stories.