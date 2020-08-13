‘Jade City’ TV Series Based On Books In Works At Peacock From Dave Kalstein, Breck Eisner & Dean Georgaris

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has put in development Jade City, a series based on the first book in Fonda Lee’s bestselling fantasy trilogy The Green Bone Saga, from Dave Kalstein (Treadstone, Quantico), Breck Eisner (The Expanse, The Crazies), The Brave creator Dean Georgaris and Universal TV, where Georgaris is under an overall deal.

Written by Kalstein, Jade City is an epic saga of magic and martial arts where two rival clans will fight to the bitter end for love, honor and power. Set in an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis reminiscent of 70s Hong Kong, jade holds mystical powers and our two warring families will fight to the end over its control.

Kalstein will executive produce with Eisner, who also will direct, and Georgaris. Lee will serve as consulting producer. Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Kalstein most recently served as co-executive producer on USA’s Treadstone and ABC’s Quantico. Last year he sold his CIA drama Quantum Spy to NBC. He also served as co-executive producer on NCIS: LA for CBS, where he produced more than 25 of his own episodes. In 2018, he developed The King of Sting at Fox with eOne and Imagine Television producing and has also developed shows at CBS, Showtime, and NBC. Kalstein is repped by Alex Goldstone at Anonymous Content and attorney Jeff Endlich.

Eisner’s recent directing credits include horror thriller feature The Crazies and episodes of The Expanse. Eisner is represented by UTA and attorney Karl Austen.

Georgaris, whose feature credits include Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, recently worked on breakout hit The Meg.

Lee is the World Fantasy Award-winning author of The Green Bone Saga, beginning with Jade City and continuing in Jade War and upcoming Jade Legacy, set to be released in fall 2021. She is also the author of the acclaimed young adult science fiction novels Zeroboxer, Exo and Cross Fire. Fonda is a three-time winner of the Aurora Award, and a multiple finalist for the Nebula and Locus Awards.