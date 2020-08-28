Jacob Blake’s Father, In Emotional CNN Interview, Describes Seeing His Son In Hospital “Shackled To The Bed”

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of the Kenosha, WI man shot seven times in the back from a local police officer, gave an emotional interview on CNN on Friday in which he described visiting his son in the hospital and seeing him “shackled to the bed.”

“Let’s make it very clear, my son is fighting for his life. He’s holding on. He’s holding on. He’s medicated pretty much all the time,” the elder Blake told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

He told her that in visiting his son, “There’s so many things that bothered me, but when I walked in to that room, you know, he’s paralyzed from the waist down. Why do they have the cold steel on my son’s ankle? He can’t get up. He couldn’t get up if he wanted to. That’s a little overkill to have him shackled to the bed. That just makes no sense to me.”

The shooting incident over the weekend has triggered nights of protest and unrest, but Blake’s family has called for an end to violence.

In the interview, Blake Sr. said that when he visited his son, “at first his eyes were squinted when I walked in to the room, and I thought they were squinted because he was in pain, but when I got to his side, he grabbed my hands and began to weep. And he told me he thought he was hallucinating. And then he said, ‘I love you, Daddy. Daddy, I love you.'”

Camerota also asked Blake Sr. about the Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on Thursday, in which he did not mention Blake Jr.’s name.

He said that he talked to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for an hour on the phone earlier this week, and said that it was “like I was speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters, literally.”

“They made Jacob’s mother stop being nervous for like 40, 50 minutes, and she’s so nervous and so worried,” he said. “And I don’t think people understand the worry of a mother. That’s her baby.”

The full interview is here.