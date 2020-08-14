‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Tapes Himself To Hollywood Billboard To Promote New Comedy Special, ‘Gnarly’

Police and firefighters were called out in the middle of a pandemic and raging fire season to free a jackass who pasted himself to a Hollywood billboard.

Only in the movies, kids.

Or, in this case, in a real-life promo stunt to promote Gnarly, the new comedy special from Jackass star Steve-O, the aforementioned taped man.

In this latest incident, Steve-O and some assistants duct-taped himself to a billboard at the busy intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Yucca Street in Hollywood using several layers of black duct tape. The wrap covered him from chest to thighs, leaving him shirtless, barefoot, but able to socially post to Instagram.

“I’m attached to a billboard right now,” Steve-O wrote on Instagram. “And want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out.”

The stunt was to let “the world to know about this project I worked so hard on,” he wrote, referring to Gnarly. Still, he complained of being sore after 90 minutes, and police came out to surveil the scene.

“They say that they’re not sure I’m committing any crimes. I don’t think so. I paid for the billboard,” Steve-O said. “Hopefully, nobody gets too upset.”

Finally, firefighters came, responding to a call at 9:35 AM, and helped him unwind and climb down.

“A lot of resources [were used],” said Los Angeles Police Dept. Commanding Officer for Hollywood Patrol Division Brian Bixler to the Los Angeles Times. “We’re trying to keep them minimum for the fire department. But definitely the fire department has a lot of rigs out here, and it takes a lot of resources away from what we should be doing — make people safe.”

There were no charges against Steve-O for the stunt. The comedy special is available for streaming at Steve-O’s website.