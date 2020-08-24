Jack Tewksbury Dies: Longtime HFPA Member Was 94

Journalist and Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Jack Tewksbury died on Saturday night. No further details were given about his death. He was 94.

In a statement received by Deadline, HFPA President Ali Sar confirmed his death: “We are sad to let you know that longtime HFPA member Jack Tewksbury passed away at the age of 94 yesterday evening. Jack has been an invaluable member and a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed.”

Tewksbury was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 11, 1925. It was in New York when he began his career as a journalist. While attending New York University, he worked as a reporter for Motion Picture Daily and Radio-TV Daily.

He then moved on to Hollywood where he became the movie columnist for the Quebec-Chronicle-Telegraph. He joined the HFPA in 1985 as a journalist for French publications, and then, more recently wrote for Argentina.

He served as HFPA Treasurer from 1992-1998, 1999-2000 and 2009-2011. He was also a board member and served as executive producer on multiple televised ceremonies for the Golden Globe Awards. He regularly wrote features for the Golden Globes website. Tewksbury also served as Vice President of The Young Artist Awards.