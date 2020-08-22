Jack Sherman Dies: Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Was 64

Jack Sherman, who was the guitarist on the first Red Hot Chili Peppers album and contributed to the group’s second, has died. He was 64 and no cause of death has been determined.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the group said on Instagram. “Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

Sherman replaced guitarist Hillel Slovak on the 1983 debut and was a cowriter on its follow-up, Freaky Styley, released in 1985. But he was replaced by a returning Slovak before the album came out.

Sherman later contributed to the RHCP albums Mother’s Milk and The Abbey Road EP. Despite his contributions, he was left out when the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame eight yeras ago.

Beyond the RHCP, Sherman contributed to Tonio K.’s Notes from the Lost Civilization, Bob Dylan’s Knocked Out Loaded, and albums by George Clinton and Feargal Sharkey.