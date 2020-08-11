Cinema Guild Picks Up Matías Piñeiro’s Berlinale Award Winner ‘Isabella’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinema Guild has acquired North American distribution rights to Matías Piñeiro’s Isabella which won a special jury mention in the Encounters section at the 70th Berlinale earlier this year. A 2021 theatrical release is being planned.

Isabella follows Mariel (María Villar) who wants to play the role of Isabella in a local theater troupe’s production of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, but money problems prevent her from preparing for the audition. She thinks of asking her brother for financial help, but is worried about being too direct. Her solution is to ask her brother’s girlfriend, Luciana (Agustina Muñoz), also an actress and a more self-assured one, to convince her brother to give her the money. Luciana agrees on the condition that Mariel will not abandon her acting and continue to prepare for the part of Isabella.

“We can’t wait for audiences to be enchanted by Matías’ latest,” said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. “Isabella is a film of wonders that reveals more with each viewing.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with the film’s producers.

Cinema Guild’s upcoming releases include Bas Devos’ Ghost Tropic, Kazik Radwanski’s Anne at 13,000 ft and Hong Sangsoo’s The Woman Who Ran. Recent releases include Mehrdad Oskouei’s Sunless Shadows, Angela Schanelec’s I Was at Home, But…, and RaMell Ross’s Oscar-nominated Hale County This Morning, This Evening.