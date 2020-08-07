Innovative Artists & Luber Roklin Sign ‘Extraction’ Actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal

EXCLUSIVE: Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin have signed Rudhraksh Jaiswal, the young actor who co-starred opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s most-watched original film Extraction.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the pic follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) a black-market mercenary who is hired to rescue, Ovi Mahajan (Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that the film’s screenwriter Joe Russo was commissioned to write another installment with Hargrave, Hemsworth, and Jaiswal expected to return.

Jaiswal grew up in Mumbai and has appeared in a number of Bollywood films and TV series such as Mahabharta.